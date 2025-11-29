Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 275,975 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,975 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 9.86% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $57,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,519,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 81,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 721,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $364,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.