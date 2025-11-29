Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 27,298 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,298 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $83,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $110.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 138,597 shares of company stock worth $14,499,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

