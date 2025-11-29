Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 25,660 Shares of Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,660 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 225,333.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 794,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after buying an additional 341,336 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,982,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 66,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, November 17th. National Bankshares set a $47.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

MEOH opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.01. Methanex Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $924.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.82 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

