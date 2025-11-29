Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $237.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $266.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.