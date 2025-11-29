Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 8,700 Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Magnite by 4.5% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Magnite by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.13. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $179.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.29 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Magnite has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Benchmark increased their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $177,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 53,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,699.74. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 24,986 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $616,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 346,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,443.17. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,454. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

