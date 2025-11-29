Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 12,100 First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2,020.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.1% during the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 480,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in First Horizon by 55,413.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 729,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 728,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 137.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 371,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 214,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,306,225.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,551,375.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 128,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,329.24. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Cowen started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FHN stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. First Horizon Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

