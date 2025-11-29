Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires 600 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,768,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,721,000 after purchasing an additional 903,385 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $180,701,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,222,000 after buying an additional 519,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.0%
TTWO stock opened at $246.17 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Arete cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.45.
Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software
In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,822.57. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $97,683.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,840.20. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,421 shares of company stock valued at $588,612 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
