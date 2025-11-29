Norges Bank Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,754,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $835,063,000. Norges Bank owned 0.80% of NIKE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8%

NIKE stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.10%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

