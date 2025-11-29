Norges Bank Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,030,133 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,102,000. Norges Bank owned 1.60% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,494,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,646,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,968,000 after purchasing an additional 780,322 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,231,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,517,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 749,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,374,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price objective on United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $975.61.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $815.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $902.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $849.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

