Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,802,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,160,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Brookfield as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield by 17.5% during the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,004,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 83.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,699,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,003 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 123.1% in the first quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 5,986,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,733,000 after buying an additional 3,303,102 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $140,555,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,882,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,852,000 after buying an additional 1,770,378 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of BN opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. Brookfield Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.