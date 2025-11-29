Norges Bank Makes New $838.74 Million Investment in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,158,298 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $838,738,000. Norges Bank owned 1.22% of Bank of Nova Scotia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $69.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $69.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

