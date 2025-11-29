Norges Bank Invests $754.67 Million in Aon plc $AON

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,115,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,671,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.98% of AON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,289,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,238,569,000 after acquiring an additional 511,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,507,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,391,000 after buying an additional 473,594 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 318.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,350,000 after buying an additional 2,288,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,706,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,715,000 after acquiring an additional 316,333 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:AON opened at $354.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.14. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $323.73 and a 52 week high of $412.97.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.