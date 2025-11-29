Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,878,339 Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,878,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,718,000. Norges Bank owned 1.75% of Roper Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,798,000 after acquiring an additional 179,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $894,764,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $452.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,522,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,006,953.53. This represents a 11.45% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $446.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.42 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.