Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 4,222,615 Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,222,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,895,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.26% of Snowflake as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $3,900,134,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,847,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after buying an additional 2,460,769 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,309,000 after buying an additional 1,363,389 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,693,000 after buying an additional 763,673 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $250.97 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.10 and a twelve month high of $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.94.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 522,450 shares in the company, valued at $145,100,038.50. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total value of $103,687.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,467.83. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,305 shares of company stock valued at $52,925,799. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.22.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

