Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,087,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $796,706,000. Norges Bank owned 5.96% of American Homes 4 Rent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $478.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,915.15. The trade was a 14.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

