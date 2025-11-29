NiCE $NICE Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NiCE worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NiCE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in NiCE by 1,518.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NiCE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,831,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,389,000 after buying an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiCE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,620,000 after acquiring an additional 185,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of NiCE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 258,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiCE alerts:

NiCE Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NICE opened at $106.18 on Friday. NiCE has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $193.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NiCE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.01. NiCE had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. NiCE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on NiCE from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NiCE from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of NiCE from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JMP Securities set a $200.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NiCE from $193.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiCE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NiCE Profile

(Free Report)

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.