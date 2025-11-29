NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,753 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $194,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $86.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

