New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,100 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $173,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 148.6% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $313,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,354,922.65. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,141. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

