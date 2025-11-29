New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Prologis worth $126,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,792,000. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.15. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $230,415. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

