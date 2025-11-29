New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,404 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Johnson & Johnson worth $481,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $207.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

