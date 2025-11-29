New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Fiserv worth $155,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.08.

Fiserv stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average is $133.67. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

