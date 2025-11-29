New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 20,798 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Accenture worth $237,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 17.5% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 41,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,850,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 378,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE ACN opened at $250.00 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.16 and its 200 day moving average is $269.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.