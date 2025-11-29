Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 25,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 87,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Nevsun Resources Trading Down 0.2%
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.
About Nevsun Resources
Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.
