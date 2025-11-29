Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 31,223 Shares of Xperi Inc. $XPER

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,223 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.65% of Xperi worth $20,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 432,689 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,502,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 397,211 shares during the period. Immersion Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Xperi by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,151,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 289,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Xperi by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,091,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 207,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.29. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

