Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 13,038 Shares of Onespan Inc $OSPN

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.22% of Onespan worth $27,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Onespan by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Onespan by 13.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Onespan by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Onespan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onespan Stock Performance

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Onespan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $462.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

Onespan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Onespan had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.18 million. Onespan has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Onespan Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Onespan’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Onespan

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 50,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $598,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 83,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,805.48. The trade was a 148.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Onespan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Onespan in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Onespan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onespan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

