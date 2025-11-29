Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 263,619 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,619 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $32,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BOX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in BOX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in BOX by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $144,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 497,639 shares in the company, valued at $15,600,982.65. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,855 shares in the company, valued at $896,931. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 122,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,999 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

