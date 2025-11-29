Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 22,431 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $504,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,663,025.50. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,526 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 0.7%

RMD opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.41. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

