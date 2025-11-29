Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 162,752 Shares of Alight, Inc. $ALIT

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,147,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,752 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.14% of Alight worth $34,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 364.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Alight in the first quarter worth $579,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alight by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Kinney Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,784,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kausik Rajgopal bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 125,202 shares in the company, valued at $280,452.48. This trade represents a 46.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Alight had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 94.23%.The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is -3.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALIT

About Alight

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.