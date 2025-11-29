Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Fabrinet $FN

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fabrinet worth $29,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.3% in the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $124,046,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FN opened at $459.41 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $498.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities set a $550.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.29.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,062.45. The trade was a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

