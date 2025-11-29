Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ceva, Inc. $CEVA

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,195 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Ceva worth $15,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ceva by 23.1% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceva by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 121,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceva by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,267 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceva by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Ceva by 8.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,151,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after buying an additional 166,425 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ceva from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ceva in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Ceva Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.03 million, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. Ceva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Ceva had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ceva’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceva

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

