Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NVR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,366.67.

NVR Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,507.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7,558.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,626.80. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,280.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $130.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

