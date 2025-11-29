Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc $DEO

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 94.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $132.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.26.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

