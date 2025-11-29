NetEase, Inc. $NTES Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,771 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,267,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,516,000 after buying an additional 134,967 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of NetEase by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,803,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 2,668,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,023 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NetEase by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,977,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 697,192 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price objective on NetEase in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.53. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.94 and a 52 week high of $159.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

