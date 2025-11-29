Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 3.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.34. 20,607,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 26,657,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 5.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.10.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $1,017,065.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,790.08. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,670,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,598,587.44. The trade was a 21.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,302,254 shares of company stock worth $14,090,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 123,598 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

