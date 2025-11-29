National Storage REIT (OTC:NTSGF) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

National Storage REIT (OTC:NTSGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

About National Storage REIT

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with over 225 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 90,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

