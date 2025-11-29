Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.4545.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYGN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,623,000 after buying an additional 76,712 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,359,000 after purchasing an additional 687,857 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 157.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,442,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,405 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,051,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 633,439 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,387,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 465,921 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYGN opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $691.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.99. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 47.45%.The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter. Myriad Genetics has set its FY23 guidance at ($0.33)-($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

