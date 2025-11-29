My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $758.65 thousand and approximately $14.87 thousand worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001149 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000009 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,202,345 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

