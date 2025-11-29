MovieBloc One Day Volume Reaches $115.51 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $30.98 million and approximately $115.51 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,935,887,214 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

