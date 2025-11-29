Mount Capital Ltd Sells 9,300 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Mount Capital Ltd reduced its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. State Street makes up 0.3% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 61.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in State Street by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,273,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,862,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 6.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.92.

State Street Trading Up 1.2%

State Street stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $122.69. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

