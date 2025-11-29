Mount Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. $ATUS

Mount Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,419 shares during the period. Altice USA comprises about 2.7% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mount Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.83% of Altice USA worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 56.0% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 251.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $57,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $2.50 price target on Altice USA in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $1.79 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.43). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

