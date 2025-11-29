Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.16 and traded as low as GBX 138. Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 140.50, with a volume of 551,598 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Motorpoint Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.

Motorpoint Group Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of £115.41 million, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 3.20 EPS for the quarter. Motorpoint Group had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorpoint Group Plc will post 3.5133843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

