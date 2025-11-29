Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 and traded as low as GBX 0.03. Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.03, with a volume of 467,460,204 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a market cap of £7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

