Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 696.97 and traded as high as GBX 730. Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 724, with a volume of 478,750 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,150.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 696.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 764.93. The stock has a market cap of £419.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.80 EPS for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emilie McCarthy acquired 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 730 per share, with a total value of £9,993.70. Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 710 per share, for a total transaction of £1,867.30. Insiders acquired 1,676 shares of company stock worth $1,216,196 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products.

