monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) & Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Financial Survey

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dayforce and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dayforce -7.91% 6.54% 1.92% monday.com 5.58% 5.99% 3.64%

Volatility & Risk

Dayforce has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dayforce 2 14 1 1 2.06 monday.com 1 3 21 1 2.85

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dayforce and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dayforce currently has a consensus price target of $70.36, indicating a potential upside of 1.82%. monday.com has a consensus price target of $270.19, indicating a potential upside of 87.27%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than Dayforce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dayforce and monday.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dayforce $1.76 billion 6.28 $18.10 million ($0.94) -73.51 monday.com $971.99 million 7.54 $32.37 million $1.23 117.30

monday.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dayforce. Dayforce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than monday.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Dayforce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of monday.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

monday.com beats Dayforce on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides payroll and payroll-related services; and implementation and professional services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was formerly known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dayforce Inc. in February 2024. Dayforce Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. Its products include monday work management that manages workflows, projects, and portfolios for team collaboration and productivity; monday sales CRM, whcih tracks and manages various sales cycle; monday dev that builds agile product and software development workflows; WorkCanvas, a digital whiteboard; and WorkForms, which allows users to create personalized forms or surveys and gain organizational insights. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

