monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.1905.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNDY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.28. The company had a trading volume of 940,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,705. monday.com has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.55.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 45.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,969,000 after acquiring an additional 745,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in monday.com by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,442,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in monday.com by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,717,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubicon Global Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 155.3% in the second quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,763,000 after buying an additional 877,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

