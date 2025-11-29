Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Shares Bought by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 94.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 348.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.46.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative net margin of 139.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

