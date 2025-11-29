Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares traded.
Mitsubishi Stock Up 0.2%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23.
About Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Stock Average Calculator
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.