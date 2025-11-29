Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Miami International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Miami International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Miami International in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Miami International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

Miami International Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Miami International stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $45.61. 267,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,923. Miami International has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $51.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.99.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miami International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miami International in the third quarter valued at about $55,660,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Miami International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,679,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,221,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Miami International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,056,000.

About Miami International

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

