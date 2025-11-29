Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $30.39 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

