Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,531,759,000 after buying an additional 1,639,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,935,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458,077 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $4,220,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,618,295,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,772 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

